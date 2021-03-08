Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Chelsea will look to build on their win over Liverpool when they host Everton at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League match. Thomas Tuchel’s hold the final UEFA Champions League spot in the Premier League table but only a points separates them from Everton at fifth. A win for Chelsea will take them four points clear at fourth while Everton can pip the Blues to the fourth place if they win at the Bridge, where they have not on in their last 25 matches. Matthijs De Ligt Transfer News Update: Manchester United Aiming To Bring Juventus Centre-Back to Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have, however, won six of their last seven away matches in the Premier League with the 3-3 draw at Old Trafford the only match they failed to win. Everton also arrive at Stamford Bridge after three consecutive league match wins over Liverpool, Southampton and West Brom. The victory over Liverpool at Anfield ended a 22-year winless streak at the venue for Everton and they will aim for something similar at Stamford Bridge where they are winless in their last 25 games.

When is Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Everton match in Premier League will be played at Stamford Bridge on March 08 (Monday). The game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Everton match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Everton match.

