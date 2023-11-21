The final of the 2024 Copa America will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as the CONMEBOL announced the venues for the opening and final matches of the tournament. The 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world will begin on June 20, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will end on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Argentina Contemplates Angel Di Maria’s Return for Upcoming Brazil Match.

En su 48ª edición, el torneo de selecciones más emocionante y antiguo del mundo, la CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️ iniciará el 20/06 en el Mercedes-Benz Stadium de Atlanta y finalizará el 14/07 en el Hard Rock Stadium de Miami.#CA2024 #VibraElContinente — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) November 20, 2023

The opening match, scheduled June 20, 2024, will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A world-class venue that seats more than 71,000 spectators. The final match will be played on July 14, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium, located in Miami Gardens, Florida. This global entertainment destination seats more than 65,300 fans and hosts the Miami Dolphins, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open tennis tournament

"We expect stadiums filled with the passion of the entire American continent for the opening and final of an unforgettable CONMEBOL Copa América. In Atlanta, the ball will start rolling and will not stop for a month, until the final game in Miami, Alejandro Domínguez – President of CONMEBOL and Vice President of FIFAsaid in a statement.

The Copa America 2024 will include 10 CONMEBOL teams and 6 guest teams from Concacaf. This will be the second time in the tournament's history that it will host 16 teams – having hosted the same number of teams in its 2016 edition, also held in the United States.

The 6 Concacaf teams will qualify through the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League. Following the conclusion of the Group Stage, the group champions and runners-up of League A advanced to the Quarterfinals, where they were paired with the top four finishers of the Concacaf Nations: Mexico vs. Honduras, United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Canada vs Jamaica and Costa Rica vs Panama. Lionel Messi’s Six FIFA World Cup 2022 Shirts Up for Auction As Sotheby’s Anticipates Record Breaking Sale of Over $10 Million.

The Quarterfinals will be played from November 16 to 21, and the winner of the aggregate score of each match will qualify for the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024. The other two Concacaf participants will be confirmed after a Play-In between the losers of the quarterfinals. This Play-In will take place in March 2024.

The tournament schedule and other host venues were not disclosed. The Copa America draw will be held in Miami on December 7.

