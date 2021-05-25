Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is the joint top scorer in European Championships with 9 goals alongside Michel Platini. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar is also the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers with 31 strikes which makes him the stand out individual of this competition. It is highly likely he is playing his last Euros in the 2020 edition, a competition he made his debut in way back in 2004. Euro 2016 saw Cristiano Ronaldo lift the trophy as a captain, a feat that made him immortal in the countries’ footballing history. Let us look at the three magic moments, Cristiano Ronaldo has given to his fans at the Euros. Euro 2020: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Luka Modric, 5 Players Who Could be Making Last Appearance at UEFA European Football Championship.

Dazzling performance vs Netherlands – Euro 2004 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo was 19 when he tore apart Netherlands in the semi-final of the 2004 European Championships in front of the home fans. He was a nightmare for the Dutch backline, who could not deal with his raw pace. He scored from a corner kick in a 2-1 win but in reality could well have got a hat-trick on that day.

Winner vs Czech Republic – Euro 2012 Quarter-Final – Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in the tournament and one of them was a winner against a resolute Czech Republic team in the quarter-finals. A tough game where both sides failed to create clear cut openings, Czech Republic were hoping to take the match to extra time when a bullet header from Ronaldo past Petr Cech settled the tie. Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford And Other Biggies to Watch Out for in UEFA European Football Championship.

Turning into coach vs France – Euro 2016 Final – Perhaps Ronaldo’s greatest moment in the Euro Cup came in the last edition, where his team beat France in the finals. The Juventus star was forced to come off early due to a knee injury and despite being heavily strapped, he emerged on the touchline in the second half. He kept motivating the players and often doubled up a member of coaching staff and went on to lift the cup.

These were three iconic Cristiano Ronaldo moments from the competition and the fans will hope that he can dazzle the stage in the upcoming Euro 2020.

