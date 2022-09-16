Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the best of starts to life under Erik ten Hag as the Portuguese superstar has found himself mostly on the bench. The 37-year=-old handed in his transfer request this summer but wasn't able to find a new club. The Portugal international could still leave in January, which could boost Manchester United's spending ability in the middle of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His First-Ever Goal in UEFA Europa League, Achieves Feat in Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United Match (Watch Video).

Manchester United spent £225m on new signings this summer, most notably on the transfers of Antony and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax Amsterdam, as well as Casemiro from Real Madrid. According to the Sun, the Red Devils could spend up to £100m in January in Cristiano Ronaldo departs. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star Turned Down €242m Offer to Join Saudi Club Al-Hilal.

It is understood that Erik ten Hag will receive a budget of up to £70m for signings in January but that could increase if the 37-year-old leaves. Cristiano Ronaldo is in search of Champions League football as his future remains uncertain at Old Trafford.

The Portugal captain is one of the highest earners in the team with a salary of £450,000 a week. It is understood that the 37-year-old's departure will free up Manchester United's budget and allow them to invest £30m in the side as the winter transfer window opens.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to add three more players to his squad in order to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. United are still keen on signing Frenke de Jong and could re-ignite their interest in the player in January.

