Croatia vs France Live Football Streaming: World Champions France, disappointed with a goalless draw against Portugal at home in their last game, travel to Zagreb to take on Croatia in their next UEFA Nations League contest. The Les Bleus are currently level on points with Portugal in group A3 but an inferior goal difference sees them drop to second. Their opponents Croatia picked up their first win of the campaign against Sweden recently and a win at home tonight should keep them in the hunt for a top place finish. The two sides clashed at the 2018 World Cup finals and it will be interesting to see how they have grown in the past two years. Italy vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

France could ring in changes to freshen up things and the likes of Anthony Martial, Lucas Digne and Moussa Sissoko are waiting in the wings to feature in the starting eleven. Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante are expected to keep their place in midfield with Antoine Griezmann as the playmaker. Kylian Mbappe had a quiet game against Portugal and he will be eager to improve. In defence, Raphael Varane should continue leading the backline with Presnel Kimpembe besides him.

Marcelo Brozovic will not take the field against France for Croatia as he serves a one game suspension. Luka Modric in midfield is the keyman for the hosts because of his ability to play defence splitting passes while Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic keeping possession of the ball. Ivan Perisic is a force going forward but will need the likes of Bruno Petkovic to make the runs behind defence. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Set To Miss UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Clash Against Sweden, Fans Wish For Juventus Star's Speedy Recovery.

When Is Croatia vs France Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2020-21 group match will take place on October 15 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Stadio di Bergamo and it has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Croatia vs France, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast Croatia vs France League A Group 3 match on Sony Sports Network channels. Sony Picture Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony SIX HD channels to catch the live-action.

Is Croatia vs France, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League clash will be available live online. SonyLive, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the League A Group 3 match online for fans in India. Croatia are in a must win situation and this game is a test of their character more than the footballing skills. The contest will most likely end in a draw.

