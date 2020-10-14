Italy vs Netherlands Live Football Streaming: The UEFA Nations League has a fascinating game lined up tonight with Italy hosting the Netherlands in a Group A1 fixture. Italy have looked solid under manager Roberto Mancini with an unbeaten run that has continued for 18 games now. With 5 points so far, the Azzurri are top of the table. With both Netherlands and Poland stuck at 4 points, a win tonight for the hosts should see them tighten the grip of the summit. Netherlands are in a period of transition at the moment with new manager Frank de Boer needing time to implement his strategy. With no goals scored in his first two games, he is in a bit of pressure heading into the clash. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Set To Miss UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Clash Against Sweden, Fans Wish For Juventus Star's Speedy Recovery.

Gaetano Castrovilli, Manuel Lazzari and Giacomo Bonaventura are injured and will not feature against the Dutch. Andrea Belotti is suspended which paves the way for Ciro Immobile to feature for the home side. New Juventus man Federico Chiesa will look to provide width down the right with Stephen El Shaarawy following suit on the left. Italy’s midfield looks strong with the likes of Jorginho and Marco Verratti in the team.

Netherlands will welcome back star forward Memphis Depay as he is available post serving his suspension. Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek should have Frenkie de Jong for company in midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum playing as a no 10. Ryan Babel is expected to come into the starting eleven at the expense of Quincy Promes. Virgil Van Dijk has not looked his usual self over the past month or so and the Dutch squad will need their skipper to be on top in such a tough battle.

When Is Italy vs Netherlands Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Italy vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2020-21 group match will take place on October 15 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Stadio di Bergamo and it has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Italy vs Netherlands, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast Italy vs Netherlands League A Group 1 match on Sony Sports Network channels. Sony Picture Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony SIX HD channels to catch the live-action.

Is Italy vs Netherlands, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Italy vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League clash will be available live online. SonyLive, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the League A Group 1 match online for fans in India. Expect a close game with a solitary goal in favour of Italy proving to be the difference between the sides at the end of ninety minutes.

