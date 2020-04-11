Dele Alli Best Goals to Celebrate His 24th Birthday: Watch Videos of Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Being an Absolute Baller!

File pictures of Dele Alli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Dele Alli is one of England’s leading footballers. In a generation brimming of young talented forwards like Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to name a few, Dele Alli has managed to carve his own identity in England. A product of the MK Dons youth academy, and Dele Alli had a very modest start to his footballing career playing in the lower divisions. But continuous spells of superlative performance earned him a move to London side Tottenham Hotspur. Under the watchful eyes of Mauricio Pochettino, he went from strength to strength. On his 24th birthday, we take a look at Dele Alli’s top 5 goals. Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Dele Alli Apologises for Inappropriate Video Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur– 2016: A sublime chest control followed by a beautiful finish on the move, Dele Alli’s brilliant effort back in 2016 is one for the collector’s item. Eric Dier must also be praised for his pinpoint long-range pass.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 2017: Dele Alli is known for his incredible long-range efforts where he hits the ball with an exquisite technique straight from the coach’s manual. Having received the ball outside the edge of the box, he let fly a curler which started outside the goalpost only to find the top corner seconds later.

England vs France – 2015: A 19-year-old Dele Alli wearing the famous number 7 jersey scored from a rocket of a strike to send the Wembley crowd into jubilation. A Wayne Rooney forward pass found Alli who charged towards the goal and let fly a swerving effort that stuck into the top corner.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur – 2018: Another Dele Alli beauty and this time against arch-rivals Arsenal in a Carabao Cup quarter-final and that too in enemy territory. Harry Kane found Dele Alli in ample of space and the England attacker raced through on goal and finished off the Gunners with a Lionel Messi like dink over Petr Cech.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – 2016: The best goal of Dele Alli’s young career in English football came against Crystal Palace. He controlled a pass headed back by Cristian Eriksen and then swivelled followed by a magical volley. The goal won the 2015/16 BBC goal of the season award.

Dele Alli’s strengths include attacking runs in midfield and an eye for goal which make him a real threat in the final third. His fans will hope new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho gets the best out of him after a few months of under-par performances post the COVID 19 break.