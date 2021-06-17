Denmark will take on Belgium in the Group B fixture of the ongoing 2020 European Championships. The clash will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 17, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams had contrasting starts to their Euro 2020 campaign and have hopes of making it to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Denmark vs Belgium, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 7 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

Denmark suffered a shock defeat against Finland in their opening game of Euro 2020 and will be aiming to bounce back against Roberto Martinez’s team but will have to do so without Christian Eriksen following his cardiac arrest in the game. Meanwhile, Belgium laid down a marker against Russia in their opener and will be looking to continue their winning run and book a place in the round of 16. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

When is Denmark vs Belgium, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Denmark vs Belgium Euro 2020 match will be played on June 17, 2021 (Thursday) at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Denmark vs Belgium, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Denmark vs Belgium, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Denmark vs Belgium, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Denmark vs Belgium, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).