Ashley Young, N’Golo Kante's Growing Hair Leaves Fans Stunned, Inspires Memes and Funny Reactions on Social Media!

Ashley Young and N'Golo Kante (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic brought the entire sporting world to a standstill as several competitions were either cancelled or suspended. But in recent weeks, football is slowly returning back to action as German Bundesliga resumed behind closed doors with no fans inside the stadiums. It was an unusual sight as players celebrated the goals while maintaining social distance protocols and with no crowd behind them, but Ashley Young and N’Golo Kante’s new looks after the lockdown might just top it all. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts New Hairstyle As Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Sets Perfect Braids for Juventus Footballer (See Pic).

As lockdown restrictions ease up in several countries, football teams in Italy and England have started individual and team training sessions. Ashley Young reported at the Inter Milan’s club facilities as Serie A gears up for a mid-June return. While N’Golo Kante joined his Chelsea team-mates as Premier League clubs were given a green light to resume training. Mo Salah Masks: Gang of Thieves Disguised As Liverpool Star to Rob Stores Arrested by Egyptian Police.

Before coronavirus shutdown sporting action across the world, Ashley Young and N’Golo Kante were known for having a bald look, however, the footballers have come out of the lockdown and turned up for team training sessions with a full head of hair. Fans were left stunned with this transformation and have come up with hilarious memes. Here are some of them,

Young Has Hair

Ashley Young has hair now. That's it. That's the post. pic.twitter.com/JbjkUVb5x2 — 21_sport (@21sport3) May 20, 2020

Pep is Next

Ashley Young and N'golo Kante have grown hair... Brace yourselves, it's pep's time pic.twitter.com/NvPdhVBw0W — ashish Shrikhande (@Shrikhande7) May 20, 2020

Andy Townsend Dit it Better

What a Year!

What a year in 2020 Ashley Young with hair N'golo Kanté with hair Ross Barkley with beard 😂😂😂 — Essien (@EssienVeratti) May 20, 2020

Conte Magic!

Ashley Young starts growing his hair after moving to Inter to work under Antonio Conte. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/xersvJ0A5L — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) May 19, 2020

Nothing Surprises Me

2020 has really come with a lot of surprises tbh. For the first time I’ve seen Ngolo Kante with hair on his head 😂 Nothing will surprise me again this year! — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) May 19, 2020

Manchester Must Be Stressing