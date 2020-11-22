‘Golden Boy’ Erling Haaland was in sensational form on Saturday as the Norwegian striker scored four goals on Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 victory over Hertha Berlin to move second in Bundesliga 2020-21 team standings. With the extraordinary feat, the 20-year-old drew within one strike of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski in the domestic league’s top-scorers list and has 10 goals in seven appearances. Erling Haaland’s Awkward Reaction After Being Asked About Sleeping Alone Goes Viral, Fans Call The Question a Weird One.

Erling Haaland was recently awarded the 2020 Golden Boy trophy for being the best player under the age of 21 in Europe’s top-tier footballing leagues. And the Norwegian celebrated the award in spectacular fashion, scoring a sensational hat-trick in just 15 second-half minutes and then adding another to his tally on the night.

Watch Highlights

Hertha Berlin started on the front foot as Matheus Cunha gave the home side a lead going into the interval. But the advantage soon disappeared as Erling Haaland scored twice in four minutes into the second half. The Norwegian then completed his hat-trick on the 62nd minute and then added his fourth on the night with 79 minutes on the clock. Raphael Guerreiro scored the other goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Following his scoring run on the night, Erling Haaland said that he was a bit mad at manager Lucien Favre for being substituted. 'To be honest, after the game, [Favre] asked me how many I scored. He asked me: Did you score three?' Haaland told ESPN. 'I said: 'No, four. Only four because you subbed me out.' So I’m a bit mad at him right now but that’s how it is.'

With this win, the Black and Yellows move to second in the Bundesliga points table and are just one point behind leaders Bayern Munich. This was Borussia Dortmund’s fourth win in the last five games with their only loss coming against rivals from Munich

