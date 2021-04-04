Manchester City have reportedly prioritised the signing of Erling Haaland over Lionel Messi this summer. City have been linked with both Messi and Haaland are among the favourites to sign either. But reports state that the club have made the Norwegian striker their No 1 target in the coming summer transfer window. Haaland has emerged as a target for many top clubs across Europe, Man City included. His agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge recently held a meeting with Barcelona to discuss a potential move while Raiola and Haaland Sr. have also reportedly visited England to discuss possibilities of a transfer with four Premier League clubs. Erling Haaland Transfer News Update: Manchester City Can’t Afford To Sign a Striker This Summer, Says Pep Guardiola.

City’s need for a striker have grown after Sergio Aguero confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of this season. Aguero’s departure will leave City with Gabriel Jesus as their only recognised striker drawing them to the market for a striker. The club have been also linked with Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. But Pep Guardiola said at a press conference before City’s match against Leicester that the club are in a position to spend lavishly and can’t afford to sign a striker this summer unless it comes for a reasonable fee. Erling Haaland Transfer News Update: Borussia Dortmund Director Michael Zorc Insists Norwegian Striker Will Stay at the Club Next Season.

According to a report from Mirror, City have identified Haaland as a direct replacement for the departing Aguero and want to bring the Borussia Dortmund striker to the Etihad this summer. The club have, however, warned Dortmund that their valuation of 130 million Pounds for Haaland is excessive. The club have also refused to meet Raiola’s demand of 600,000 Pounds a week wage for the striker.

The report also reveals that the club have been pursuing Haaland as their transfer priority and are “not actively pursuing” Messi at the moment. Messi tried to force his way out of Camp Nou last summer before the club blocked the move. He is yet to agree on a new contract with Barcelona and has been constantly linked with City, who were the favourites to sign him last summer before the club blocked any move with legal threats.

If Messi leaves Barcelona, he could be joining City as a free agent but the club are reportedly sceptical for a move given Messi’s salary demands. The Argentine will also turn 34 this June and could at best play at his peak for three more years. Haaland, on the other, is 21 and can led City’s attack for a decade or more.

