The third day of the 60th edition of the European Championships promises to be one of the most exciting ones with a number of mouth-watering clashes. Euro 2020 kicked off on June 12 and the action continues with three intriguing games on June 13, 2021 (Sunday) with heavyweights England, Netherlands, Croatia and debutantes North Macedonia all in action. Meanwhile, here is the Euro 2020 Day 3 schedule with match timings in IST and venue. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

The second day saw tournament debutants Finland take on dark horses Denmark in Copenhagen and register their maiden win in the competition with Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the game’s only goal. Belgium also continued their terrific run as they registered a commanding 3-0 win over Russia with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice to take the Red Devils to the top of Group B. In another game, Wales drew with Switzerland in the second game of Group A.

Euro 2020 Day 3 Schedule With Time in IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 13, 2021 England vs Croatia 06:30 pm London 2 June 13, 2021 Austria vs North Macedonia 09:30 pm Bucharest 3 June 14, 2021 Netherlands vs Ukraine 12:30 am Amsterdam

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

On June 14, two-time champions, Spain, who are troubled with COVID-19 cases within the squad, begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden. Poland take on Slovakia while Scotland face the Czech Republic.

Euro 2020 Points Table Update

Italy continue to lead in Group A after their win over turkey after Wales and Switzerland drew their game. Meanwhile, Belgium top Group B after a commanding win over Russia while Finland remain second after a narrow win over Denmark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2021 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).