It's a Super Saturday and we shall have a doubleheader at the ISL 2021-22 match. In this article, we shall be talking specifically about FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC which is the second game for the day. The match will take place at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa at 09.30 PM and we shall be quickly talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, we shall quickly have a look at the preview of the match. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Now the two teams met each other four times in the tournament and out of which FC Goa has won three contests. This simply means that FC Goa has an upper hand over Hyderabad FC. But in this season, it's quite a difficult job to score a goal against HFC. This season, the Nizams have a rock-solid defence. The key players for FC Goa are Alberto Noguera and Devendra Murgaonkar. For Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joao Victor are in great form. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on December 18, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the FCG vs HFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 07:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).