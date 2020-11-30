Juan Ferrando’s FC Goa are in a spot of bother at the moment with a solitary point from their opening two games. Their last match against Mumbai City FC saw them lose in the dying minutes after fighting bravely with ten men for the entirety of the second half. The Gaurs next face NorthEast United FC, which looks a daunting task. The Highlanders are second in the points table with 4 points from 2 games after fighting a two-goal deficit and earn a draw against Kerala Blasters. With both teams possessing quality players, it sets up for a fascinating contest. FC Goa versus NorthEast United FC will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM. FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020–21.

Goa have been a bit unlucky in their two games so far with the team creating chances but failing to capitalise on them. Redeem Tlang is suspended for the clash against NEUFC after receiving his marching orders in the last game. The likes of Edu Bedia and Alberto Noguera have linked up well on the pitch, but there is still a level to their games which is missing. Ivan Gonzalez is a physical presence in both the boxes and his command of the backline will be crucial against the Highlanders. As the FCG vs NEUFC match takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming and telecast details. Indian Super League 2020-21 Points Table.

NorthEast United are banking on in-form striker Kwesi Appiah, who has scored two goals in as many games so far. His movement in the opposition box coupled with link-up play in midfield is brilliant to watch. Federico Gallego is another one of manager Gerard Nus’ notable players whose dynamism in the attacking third contributes to their attack. Dylan Fox and Benjamin Lambot in defence look steady although there are a few chinks in their armour.

FC Goa might be down on confidence, but they surely know how to play fast attacking football. Expect the Gaurs to secure all three points.

