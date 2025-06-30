FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan will be facing Fluminense in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup this evening with the Italian side looking to progress further in this campaign. The Nerazzurri are entering a new era under manager Cristian Chivu and a successful World Cup will help them go into next season full of confidence. Opponents Fluminense though represent one of the best of South American football and will battle hard here. They came second behind Borussia Dortmund in the group stage and will need to improve significantly. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Mighty PSG Sets Sights on Another Trophy With Dominating 4–0 Win Over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Piotr Zielinski, Yann Bisseck, and Benjamin Pavard are all ruled out for Inter Milan due to injuries and will not play any further part in the tournament. Marcus Thuram will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Lautaro Martinez will form a strike partnership with Esposito in the final third. Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will try and create chances from midfield.

Thiago Silva is facing a race against time to be available for Fluminense due to fitness issues. Hercules in central midfield is expected to sit back and shield the backline for the Brazilian side, allowing Nonato and Matheus Martinelli to push forward. Everaldo is the target man upfront, and he will be supported by Jhon Arias and Agustin Canobbio from the flanks.

Inter Milan vs Fluminense, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Milan vs Fluminense Date Tuesday, July 1 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Milan vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Inter Milan will square off against an in-form Fluminense in the ongoing Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, July 1. The Inter Milan vs Fluminense Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Inter Milan vs Fluminense contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Harry Kane Scores Twice As Bayern Munich Beats Flamengo 4–2 To Advance in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Fluminense, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs Fluminense live telecast on any TV channel. For Inter Milan vs Fluminense online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Milan vs Fluminense, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Inter Milan vs Fluminense live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Inter Milan will be challenged in this tie but they should find a way to secure a victory.

