Are you ready for the frisky marathon of football? The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar. The soccer game event has been making the world stand up from its chairs since its inaugural tournament in 1930. The world's most prominent sports event attracts billions of television spectators every tournament. The football match consists of international sectional tournaments directing to a final elimination occasion of 32 teams every four years. Before the tournaments, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or FIFA, adopts an official track known as FIFA World Cup anthems and songs. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, let's take a run back to all the legendary World Cup anthems that have been a tradition of international sports events. BTS To Reportedly Release the Official Song for 2022 FIFA World Cup Under the 'Goal of the Century' Campaign.

2022 FIFA World Cup Official Song (Qatar)

There's never just one song that is a part of a FIFA World Cup edition, however, there's definitely one official soundtrack or World Cup anthem. And for FIFA World Cup 2022, it is "Hayya Hayya", which means 'Better together.' The artists featured in it are Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha and was released in April earlier this year.

2018 FIFA World Cup Official Song (Russia)

The energetic mix "Live It Up" was sung by singer Nicky Jam featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi. The soundtrack was performed during the 2018 World Cup's closing ceremony.

2014 FIFA World Cup Official Song (Brazil)

The spirited, festive and catchy song "Ole Ola ("We Are One")" was sung by American rapper Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Brazilian celeb Claudia Leitte.

2010 World Cup's Official Track (South Africa)

The 2010 FIFA World Cup has three officially adopted tunes which were divided into- "Waka Waka" ("This Time For Africa") as the official song recorded in Spanish and English lingo by Colombian superstar Shakira and the official mascot piece "Game On" by Pitbull, TKZee and Dario G. The football contest had "Sign of a Victory" as the official anthem sung by R. Kelly.

Official Song Of The 2006 FIFA World Cup (Germany)

For the 2006 FIFA World Cup, Il Divo and Toni Braxton's soundtracked the song "The Time of Our Lives" as the official song of the soccer event, and "Zeit dass sich was dreht" by Herbert Gronemeyer was the official anthem.

These ditties are titled the Football World Cup, used before the tournament to accompany the championships. The anthems are played as the theme music in television streaming and advertising campaigns for the event. Furthermore, these official anthems have not only soundtracked global soccer tournaments but have also stirred to change the careers of the artists who have performed them!

