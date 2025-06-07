Finland vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Netherlands will be in action in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers when they take on Finland this evening. The Dutch are pitted in Group G, which is currently led by Poland, which has won their first two matches. Finland, on the other hand, are second in the rankings with a win and a draw so far. The Dutch football has been on the ascendency in the past two years or so and their semi-final appearance in the Euros bears testimony. They will be challenged in this group and need to start on a bright note. Finland versus the Netherlands will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Franjo Ivanovic, Andrej Kramaric Net Braces as Luka Modric and Co Register Dominant Win.

Roman Eremenko has been recalled to the Finland squad after a period of nine years. The 38-year-old veteran is likely to start on the bench here. Teemu Pukki and Lukas Hradecky are also part of the squad. Tommi Jyry and Matias Siltanen are in line to make their debut for Finland in this game. Oliver Antman will be tasked with creating chances for his forward line in this tie.

Coady Gakpo and Xavi Simons will be deployed on the wings for the Netherlands, with Wout Weghorst as the target man. Tijjani Reijnders will be making his move to Manchester City shortly, but his task now will be to lead his side in midfield. Frenkie de Jong will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the Dutch. Norway 3-0 Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores as Martin Odegaard and Co Stun Former European Champions.

When is Finland vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Finland National Football Team is set to square off against the Netherlands National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Sunday, June 8. The Finland vs Netherlands football match will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Finland vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Finland vs Netherlands live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Finland vs Netherlands, online viewing options, read listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Finland vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Finland vs Netherlands, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Finland at home will make lives difficult for the Dutch and we could well see a home win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2025 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).