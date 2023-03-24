France will be in action for the first since losing out to Argentina in the World Cup final in Qatar when they take on Netherlands in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The Kylian Mbappe era in French football begins this evening as the PSG striker gears up to wear the captain’s armband for the very first time. Les Bleus are one of the top international teams and they will have a continuity of sorts as Didier Deschamps remains their boss. Opponents Netherlands were also defeated by Argentina during their winning run in the World Cup and they are a team that is in a revival phase of sorts. Ronald Koeman is back as their manager and they will be eager to do well in this game. France versus Netherlands will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 1:15 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Free Kick Goal Video: Watch Portuguese Captain Score From the Set Piece in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match Against Liechtenstein.

Cody Gakpo, Sven Botman, Matthijs De Light, Bart Verbruggen and Joey Veerman miss out due to injuries. Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan de Vrij and Kjell Scherpen are the players that have been roped in as replacements. Virgil Van Dijk is the key man in the backline for the visitors and he will need to be on top of his game should the Dutch try and keep France at bay. Wout Wghorst has been playing regularly for Manchester United and will lead the attacking line, flanked by Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen.

Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate will form the center-back pairing for the hosts with Raphael Varane having retired from international football. Olivier Giroud will play the lone striker role and with Antoine Griezmann as the playmaker slotting in behind him. Adrian Rabiot is the box-to-box midfielder that could make a difference in a crunch tie by making those darting runs in the opposition's half.

When is France vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

France will kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers campaign against the Netherlands on Saturday, March 25. The game will begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade de France, Stade-Dennis.

Where to Get Live Telecast of France vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match between France and Netherlands will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Becoming Highest-Capped Men’s International Player (See Post).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of France vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

The broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to watch the live streaming of France vs Netherlands match. It will be a keenly contested match with hosts France winning it 2-1 with Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet.

