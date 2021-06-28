World champions France have not looked their usual self so far in the Euros but still managed to top a group comprising Portugal, Germany and a resurgent Hungary. Next up for the Les Bleus is a game against Switzerland in Bucharest where they will look to end their two game winless streak. Despite a plethora of footballing stars in their ranks, France have failed to click as a unit and manager Didier Deschamps knows he needs to a find a solution quickly. Opponents Switzerland needed a 3-1 win over Turkey in their last game to make sure they are in the round of 16 but they are well capable of beating the best on their day. He’s an Imposter: Roy Keane Furious With Joao Felix After Portugal’s Exit From Euro 2020.

Lucas Digne is a major doubt heading into the Switzerland game for France but fellow full-back Lucas Hernandez is fit and should take part. Paul Pogba has been given a free run in the French midfield due to the calming presence of N’Golo Kante. Adrian Rabiot is ye to hit his peak in the championships but has done enough to warrant another start. Up front Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema have combined well as a pair and Switzerland will find it tough to deal with the duo.

Switzerland have an experienced back three of Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez and Nico Elvedi who could be under pressure right from the start. Breel Embolo has been a revelation so far for the Swiss side in these championships and the team can rely on him for goals. Granit Xhaka is the enforcer in midfield while playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri has big role to play as a no 10. Euro 2020 Day 18 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Live Streaming Details Of Round of 16 Fixtures.

When is France vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match will be played on June 29, 2021 (Tuesday mid-night) at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

France vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast France vs Switzerland, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

France vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of France vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app. France will find it tough breaking down an organised Swiss defence but they have enough firepower to secure a victory.

