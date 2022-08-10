Chelsea are very close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona for star midfielder Frenkie De Jong this summer. According to Metro.uk, the Blues are confident to land the 26-year-old at Stamford Bridge as they are edging closer to a potential deal for the playmaker. The Dutch midfielder has taken the centre stage of the transfer window, with Manchester United playing a tug-of-war with the Catalan side to reach an agreement. Barca also are keen to offload the versatile playmaker this season to tackle the salary crisis at the club which has dismantled the financial structure at Camp Nou. Bernardo Silva Transfer News: Barcelona Agree Fee With Manchester City For Portuguese Star
Frenkie de Jong has been one of the top summer targets for Manchester United and their new coach Erik Ten Hag, who is highly fond of the Barca midfielder. Despite getting close to agreeing a deal with the Catalan outfit, the Red Devils could not find a break through in talks due to player's unwillingness to join them. United, who have missed out on a chance to feature in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, weren't able to convince De Jong to sign for them as the top-rated midfielder doesn't want to leave Camp Nou this summer. It is also understood the ongoing struggle of Manchester United in the Premier League is a major factor in the player's decision to reject a move to Manchester. Manchester City Transfer News: Sergio Gomez Set To Join Premier League Champions
