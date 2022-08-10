Chelsea are very close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona for star midfielder Frenkie De Jong this summer. According to Metro.uk, the Blues are confident to land the 26-year-old at Stamford Bridge as they are edging closer to a potential deal for the playmaker. The Dutch midfielder has taken the centre stage of the transfer window, with Manchester United playing a tug-of-war with the Catalan side to reach an agreement. Barca also are keen to offload the versatile playmaker this season to tackle the salary crisis at the club which has dismantled the financial structure at Camp Nou. Bernardo Silva Transfer News: Barcelona Agree Fee With Manchester City For Portuguese Star

Frenkie de Jong has been one of the top summer targets for Manchester United and their new coach Erik Ten Hag, who is highly fond of the Barca midfielder. Despite getting close to agreeing a deal with the Catalan outfit, the Red Devils could not find a break through in talks due to player's unwillingness to join them. United, who have missed out on a chance to feature in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, weren't able to convince De Jong to sign for them as the top-rated midfielder doesn't want to leave Camp Nou this summer. It is also understood the ongoing struggle of Manchester United in the Premier League is a major factor in the player's decision to reject a move to Manchester. Manchester City Transfer News: Sergio Gomez Set To Join Premier League Champions

Meanwhile, Barcelona offered De Jong to Chelsea as the English Club faced a see-saw battle with the Catalan side in the transfer window regarding signing top performers. The Blues are very close to reach an agreement with Barcelona after an important breakthrough in a potential £67.8 million deal. De Jong, who rejected United due to absence of the UCL, could join Thomas Tuchel's side as it looks more promising for his career growth, according to Metro.uk. Barca, on the other hand, would be more than happy as this deal could solve the salary issues at the club. Due to a economical crisis, the Spanish giants have not been able to register the names of their new players Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen to Spanish League for 2022-23 season.

