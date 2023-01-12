Chelsea will hope to have a turnaround in their fortunes when they take on Fulham in a west London derby in the Premier League. The Blues have succumbed to a string of poor results since the resumption of European football. The pressure seems to be piling up on head coach Graham Potter, who would be desperate to have his side break the chain of inconsistent performances. Chelsea currently find themselves in the 10th place in the Premier League with only 10 points more than the relegation zone. Fulham in contrast, have found form of late. Southampton 2–0 Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2022–23: The Citizens Suffer Shocking League Cup Exit As the Saints Book Semi-Final Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

With three consecutive wins in as many matches after a 1-1 draw against West Ham back in December, Fulham are seventh on the points table with 28 points from 18 games. Another win can see them cut down the gap with the top five, while for Chelsea, three points will put them in eighth place.

A big blow for Fulham in this game will be the absence of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is ruled out of this game after facing a suspension. The midfield responsibilities will lie with Harrison Reed and Joao Palhinha, with Andreas Pereira playing as a number 10. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been plagued by injuries and is likely to field a side quite similar to the one which lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marc Cucurella are set to be deployed as fullbacks, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva at the back. The trio of Denis Zakaria, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic will form the midfield, with Kai Havertz leading the attack. Chelsea Announce Signing of Joao Felix on Loan From Atletico Madrid.

When is Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Fulham vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Craven Cottage in London. The game will be held on January 13, 2023 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is India's official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Fulham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcast of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the Fulham vs Chelsea match live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

