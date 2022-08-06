London-based club Fulham are back in the English Premier League as a new season gets underway but the question on everyone's mind will be whether they remain a top-tier side come to the end of the season. They are known to pendulate between the Championship and the Premier League so much so that they often become a laughing stock. First, up for them is the mighty Liverpool whom they welcome at Craven Cottage. The Reds narrowly missed out on the league on the last day of the campaign last term and will now try and wrestle the title back from Manchester City. They have already won the Community Shield which would have given them a lot of confidence. Fulham versus Liverpool will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on Star Sports network from 5:00 PM IST. Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23: Gunners Kick Off New Season With Comfortable Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Fulham boss Marco Silva will be without the services of Harry Wilson, Joe Bryan and Nathaniel Chalobah. Berd Leno made his move from Arsenal in the transfer window and will be happy to get regular get time once again. Andreas Pereira is back in the Premier League with Fulham and his experience should come in handy in midfield. Aleksandar Mitrovic will lead the attack for the hosts.

Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all miss out for Liverpool due to injuries. Darwin Nunez is still settling in at his new club so should start on the bench with Roberto Firmino leading the line. The Brazilian will have Mo Salah and Luis Diaz for company on either side of an attacking front three. Midfield looks strong for the visitors with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago all starting.

When is Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Craven Cottage. The game will be held on August 06, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Liverpool match. Liverpool could make light work of Fulham to start their campaign on a winning note.

