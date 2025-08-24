Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United will be looking to secure their first win of their new season when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham. After a disastrous last campaign, the team can ill afford to get off to another poor start and pressure is on Ruben Amorim to reverse their fortunes. The team played well against Arsenal in the last game but were unlucky not to score. The Red Devils have a few new names in their ranks and these players will need to hit the ground running as soon as possible. Opponents Fulham were held to a draw against Brighton and they are a kind of team that can defeat anyone on their day. Arsenal 5–0 Leeds United, Premier League 2025–26: Viktor Gyokeres, Jurrien Timber Score Braces As Dominant Gunners Secure Emphatic Win at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Fulham will be without the services of Antonee Robinson and Ryan Sessegnon due to fitness issues. Rodrigo Muniz will be leading the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Emil Smith Rowe as the playmaker. Alex Iwobi and Adama Traore on the wings will use their pace to stretch the Manchester United backline. Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge will form the double pivot in the central midfield.

Benjamin Sesko will be making his first start for Manchester United this evening. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha looked solid against Arsenal and the duo will hope to have an impact against Fulham. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in midfield may have their shortcomings but United will stick to the duo for now.

Fulham vs Manchester United Match Details

Match Fulham vs Manchester United Date Sunday, August 24 Time 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Craven Cottage, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United are looking for their first win as they visit Fulham in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 24. The Fulham vs Manchester United match is set to be played at the Craven Cottage, London, England

and it begins at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Fulham vs Manchester United live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Select channels. For Fulham vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Fulham will make life difficult for Manchester United but the visitors should find a way to win here.

