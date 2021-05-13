Real Madrid will be aiming to keep the pressure on leaders and rivals Atletico when they travel to face Granada in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Los Carmenes Stadium in Granada on May 13, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both teams head into the game after inconsistent results. Meanwhile, fans searching for Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga live streaming can scroll down below. Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21: Marcelo Dropped From Squad After Argument With Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid have a chance to cut the points gap on Atletico Madrid when they face Granada in La Liga. However, Zinedine Zidane’s team will be without a number of key players in defence through injury but will fancy themselves of getting over the line. But the record champions know it won’t be easy task against Granada, who recently defeated Barcelona at the Nou Camp and will be looking to take points off yet another Spanish heavyweight. Real Madrid Sweats it Out For La Liga 2021 Match Against Granada as the Title Race Still Remains Open (See Pics).

When is Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Los Carmenes Stadium in Granada. The game will be held on May 14, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast for the Granada vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will not be available in India since there are no broadcasters available in the country.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India looking for how to watch the free live streaming online of the Granada vs Real Madrid match can watch the live streaming on the La Liga official Facebook page through Facebook Watch.

