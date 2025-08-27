Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United will be facing Grimsby Town in the second round of the EFL Cup as Ruben Amorim looks for his first win this campaign. It has been a new season with old problems for the club as they have failed to develop a playing style and have just a solitary point on board after two matches in the English Premier League. Opponents Grimsby Town play in League Two of English football and are undefeated so far, securing three wins in their first five games. On Which Channel Carabao Cup 2025-26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch English League Cup Football Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Kieran Green, Doug Tharme, and Jamie Walker are the players doubtful for the game for Grimsby Town while the likes of Sam Levelle and Jason Svanthorsson are ruled out. Jaze Kabia will feature in the lone striker role with Evan Khouri looking to create chances in the final third. George McEachran will sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Benjamin Sesko will start for the first time this season since making his move from RB Leipzig. Joshua Zirkzee and Bruno Fernandes will be the two attacking midfielders while Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte will form the double pivot in central midfield. Harry Maguire is all set to be part of the backline for the visitors.

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Match Details

Match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Date Thursday, August 28 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Blundell Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Grimsby Town will host EPL giant Manchester United in the second round of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, August 28. The Grimsby Town vs Man United match is arranged to be played at Blundell Park, and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the English League Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Grimsby Town vs Man United online viewing options, read below. Wolves vs West Ham, Carabao Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch English League Cup Second Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a subscription pass. Manchester United should dominate this game enroute an easy win.

