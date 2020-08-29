How to Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community shield 2020 Streaming Online in India: Football fans must brace themselves as the 2020 edition of FA Community shield is set to get underway. Defending champions Liverpool will lock horns with Arsenal in the opening game at the Wimbley Stadium on Saturday (August 29). Both the teams have enjoyed great success in recent times and will like to start their Community shield campaign with an emphatic victory. Liverpool were in devastating in the Premier League as they clinched the still by a staggering margin of 18 points over second-placed Manchester City. On the other hand, Arsenal defeated arch-rivals Chelsea to lift the FA Cup 2019-20 trophy. Meanwhile, football fans in India, who are searching free online live streaming, live telecast details and live score updates for the ARS vs LIV clash, can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2020 Free Live Streaming Online.

The two English giants last locked horns in the Premier League where the Gunners thrashed the Reds by 2-1. However, it was Arsenal’s only victory in their last 10 fixtures against Liverpool. However, both the teams have numerous injury concern and fielding the best possible XI will not be easy for them. The likes of Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Shkodran Mustafi will continue to be in the sidelines for the Gunners while Jurgen Kloop’s men will miss the services of Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Nevertheless, both the teams still have many match-winning players who can turn the match on the head. Without further ado, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the upcoming match. Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2020: Bernd Leno, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah & Other Players to Watch Out in ARS vs LIV Football Match.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community shield 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Arsenal vs Liverpool match in FA Community shield 2020 will be played at the Wembley Stadium, in London. The much-awaited will take place on August 29 (Saturday) and has a scheduled start time of 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Community shield 2020 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Arsenal vs Liverpool on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for FA Community shield 2020 in India. Hence, football lovers in India can to tune into Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and their HD substitutes to watch the ARS vs LIV clash. At the same time, the season opener will also be live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Arsenal vs Liverpool match for its online fans in India.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have won the FA Community shield 15 times; second most for any team after Manchester City (21). Hence, both the teams have a great chance to wholly occupy the second spot. Mikel Arteta’s Men might take the field as defending champions. However, one might pick Liverpool as the favourites on the basis of their recent form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).