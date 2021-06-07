The Indian football will lock horns with Bangladesh in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers on Monday. The match between the fourth and fifth-ranked teams in Group E would be played at the Jassam Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on June 7, Monday. The Indian football team has been in very poor form of late, with them not winning any of the 11 matches they have played so far. Their latest defeat came at the hands of Group toppers and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, last Thursday. This match against Bangladesh is a must-win for India if they wish to have any chance at entering the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Sports News | India Footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua Patrolling River in Native State to Prevent Overfishing

But Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly, especially after the performance that they put in two years ago against India in Kolkata. Jamie Day's men dominated a good part of that match and almost won the contest. They also played out a gritty 1-1 draw against Afghanistan last Thursday.

Bangladesh vs India, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier Match Time and Schedule in India

The 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier between Bangladesh and India would be played at the Jassam Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 7 (Monday). The match would be played at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Bangladesh vs India, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier Match Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch Bangladesh vs India, 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD channels to enjoy live telecast of this match. Fans also can experience this match on online platforms like Jio TV and Disney+Hotstar.

