England and Italy meet in the final of Euro 2020. After battling hard in the tournament, both the teams will be apparently eyeing for the glory. England are playing their first Euro final and the home side will be looking to emerge victorious in front of the home crowd. Meanwhile, if you are here after searching for Euro 2020 final England vs Italy live streaming online and TV telecast in India, then continue reading. ENG vs ITL, Euro 2020 Final Preview: England Chase History As They Face Formidable Italy in Final.

England and Italy have met each other 27 times with Italy leading the head-to-head record with 11 wins compared to England's eight wins. Meanwhile, England are playing in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup. Italy vs England, Euro 2020 Final Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of ITA vs ENG on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India.

When Is England vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2020 Final? Know Date And Venue?

The England vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 final football match will be held on July 12, 2021 (Sunday mid-night). The match will be held at the Wembley Stadium in London, with a kick-off time at 12:30 am IST.

How To Watch England vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 Final Live Streaming And Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports holds the official broadcast rights of Euro 2020 Final in India and will be showing live action from the competition. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam for England vs Italy final football match. Those unable to watch on their TV sets, can turn to online platform, SonyLiv to catch the live online streaming of Euro 2020 on its website and app.

