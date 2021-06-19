Defending champions Portugal would aim at keeping their perfect start intact at the Euro 2020 when they take on Germany in a Group F match at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, June 19. The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Portugal showed why they were the reigning titleholders when they brushed aside Hungary 3-0 in Budapest in their first match. Hungary played well to keep Portugal at bay but Cristiano Ronaldo's side was too ruthless to settle for a point. Instead, they took all three and are favourites to go all the way given their form remains intact. Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of GER vs POR on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India

Germany on the other hand performed poorly in their opening match against France. Despite conceding an own goal, they could not do enough to level the score and take atleast a point from the match. There is no lack of talent in the German squad but the fact that they are yet to put it together as a unit is Joachim Loew's challenge. Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Against Germany in Euro 2020? Will CR7 be Part of Portugal’s Starting XI?

Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Time And Schedule In India

The Group F clash of Euro 2020 between Germany vs Portugal, will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich on June 19, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2020 and will telecast Germany vs Portugal match. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the English commentary while Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the game in regional languages on TV. Those unable to watch the telecast can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide Germany vs Portugal live online streaming in its app and website while Jio TV and FanCode will also stream the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2021 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).