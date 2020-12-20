In the second match of the Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 (ISL), Kerala Blasters FC take on SC East Bengal. It is content between bottom-placed teams as Kerala Blasters are on ninth spot on the ISL points table while East Bengal languish at the bottom of the standings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 football match live streaming online and telecast details, then continue reading. KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Both Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal come into the contest with a defeat in their previous fixtures. In six outings, Kerala Blasters have won two, lost two and drawn as many. East Bengal, on the other hand, in five matches are winless, drawn one and lost four.

Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). The match will take place at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of KBFC vs SCEB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KBFC vs SCEB clash online for fans.

