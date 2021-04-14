Paris Saint-Germain will aim to complete their revenge of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 final defeat against Bayern Munich when they host the title holders in the second leg of the UCL quarter-finals. PSG vs Bayern Munich match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-final will be played at the Prac des Princes Stadium on April 14 (Wednesday). PSG currently lead the two-legged tie 3-2 having beaten the champions in Germany in the first leg. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for how to watch the live telecast and free live streaming online of the PSG vs Bayern Munich clash should scroll down for all details. Neymar Transfer News Update: PSG Rejected €300M Bid From Real Madrid in 2019, Claims Brazilian’s Former Agent.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace while Marquinhos scored another in between to give PSG the advantage of three away goals although Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller pulled two back for Bayern. But the champions and six-time UCL winners need to win in Paris to advance to the semis while a draw will suffice for Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern are also without striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry for this match. PSG vs BAY Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Football Match.

PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Time and Schedule in India

PSG vs Bayern Munich match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 14 (Wednesday midnight). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television. Those fans wanting to watch the game live online in India can watch the free live streaming online on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website.

