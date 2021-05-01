Real Madrid will like to go back to winning ways as they host Osasuna in their next La Liga 2020-21 fixture. The encounter takes place on Sunday midnight (May 2) at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium. The defending champions were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis last weekend, their second such result in a week, losing momentum in the title race. Although Real Madrid are currently second in the points table, table toppers Atletico Madrid are five points ahead of them. Hence, the Los Blancos need to buckle up to retain the title. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other RM vs OSA match details. RM vs OSA Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Real Madrid vs Osasuna Football Match.

While stakes are incredibly high for the home team, Osasuna don’t have a lot to play for. They are 10 points clear of the bottom three and are all but assured of retaining their top-flight status. Speaking of history between the two sides, Real Madrid comfortably dominate the head-to-head record with 23 wins in 35 games. Osasuna emerged victorious only five times while the remaining seven games ended in draws. Notably, their reverse fixture this season also ended in a goalless draw. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information. . Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Captain Available for UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Semi-Final Second Leg Clash vs Chelsea, Confirms Coach Zinedine Zidane.

When is Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs Osasuna match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The game will be held on May 02 (Saturday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast for the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match in La Liga 2020-21 will not be available in India since there are no broadcasters available in the country.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India looking for how to watch the free live streaming online of the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match can watch the live streaming on the La Liga official Facebook page through Facebook Watch.

