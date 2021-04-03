Juventus and Torino will face each other in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Olimpico di Torino Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the table and will be aiming to get the three points along with the bragging rights. Meanwhile, fans searching for Torino vs Juventus live streaming can scroll down below. Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Fined by Juventus for Violating COVID-19 Restrictions by Attending Party.

Juventus will be without the services of Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo as the trio were temporarily suspended by the club for breaching COVID-19 protocols and attending a party at the American’s house. So a number of young players have been included in the squad by manager Andrea Pirlo. Meanwhile, Torino have most of their players available for the clash and will be hoping for a positive result.

Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Torino vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Olimpico di Torino Stadium and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on April 03, 2021 (Saturday).

How to Watch Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Torino vs Juventus on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

