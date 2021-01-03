Barcelona are up against SD Huesca in their next encounter in La Liga 2020-21 season. The encounter takes place at the Estadio El Alcoraz Stadium on Sunday night (January 4). The Catalan Giants have been far away from their best this season and are desperate to get a victory under their belt. They are currently placed at the sixth position in the team standings and have multiple concerns ahead of the game. On the other hand, SD Huesca are currently rooted to the bottom of the table with just one victory from 12 games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for HUE vs FCB match. Lionel Messi Reaction After 1-1 Draw Between Barcelona and Eibar Perfectly Sums Up the Struggles of Catalans.

The Catalan giants missed Lionel Messi in their last fixture against Eibar, resulting in a shocking 1-1 draw. Although the Argentina talisman is set to feature against SD Huesca, Barcelona have to perform at their strength to get the favourable result. On previous occasions, the sides have locked horns in just four official fixtures with the La Liga giants dominating the head-to-head record with three victories. The last meeting between the two sides took place in 2019 and ended in a 0-0 draw. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

SD Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona custodian Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy side.

SD Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jorge Pulido (HUE), Pedro Lopez (HUE), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Clement Lenglet (BAR) will be selected as four defenders for this Dream11 team.

SD Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Pedro Mosquera (HUE), Mikel Rico (HUE), Sergio Busquets (BAR) and Frenkie de Jong (BAR) will be picked as the four midfielders.

SD Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) and Shinji Okazaki (HUE) will play as the two forwards.

SD Huesca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jorge Pulido (HUE), Pedro Lopez (HUE), Jordi Alba (BAR), Clement Lenglet (BAR), Pedro Mosquera (HUE), Mikel Rico (HUE), Sergio Busquets (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Shinji Okazaki (HUE).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Shinji Okazaki (HUE) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

