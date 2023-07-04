India will be looking to win their second international tournament on the bounce when they take on Kuwait in the finals of the 2023 SAFF Championship. The two teams had played out an entertaining match the last time they met, with India shipping in a late goal to share the spoils with Kuwait. The Blue Tigers defeated Lebanon in penalties, but they lacked the spark which has been associated with them in the recent past. In the end, the team did well to keep their composure in penalties. Kuwait, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh 1-0, but the game could very well easily end in a much higher scoreline. Kuwait versus India will be telecasted on DD Bharti and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:30 pm IST. Indian National Team Footballers’ Daily Allowance Increased From Rs 1000 to Rs 1500: Report.

Sunil Chhetri has got the goals for India, but the other attackers need to step up and try and help the side find the back of the net. Both Udanta Singh and Naorem Mahesh have pace and trickery in their game but have not been in the best of forms. Their defence has just conceded one goal in the whole tournament and that too was an owl goal which goes to show the kind of football the team is playing. AIFF Inducts Five New Clubs Including Inter Kashi into I-League, Federation Cup Set to Return From Upcoming Season.

Abdullah Amar scored the only goal of the match in extra time for Kuwait and the team lacks the killer instinct in the attacking third. They create plenty of chances from midfield but fail to bury them, which is a cause of concern. Salman Al-Awadhi will need to step up and try and be the focal point in attack bringing in the likes of Mubarak Al Faneni in the game.

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final Football Match Live TV Channel Telecast

Doordarshan Network is the telecast provider of the tournament in India. Fans can watch the live TV telecast of the India vs Kuwait football match in SAFF Championship 2023 on DD Sports. India vs Lebanon Goal Video Highlights, SAFF Championships 2023 Semifinal: Watch Blue Tigers Clinch Penalty Shootout Victory to Enter Final.

India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 SAFF Championship 2023 Final Football Match Live Streaming Online

While DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the IND vs KUW football match, the live streaming online will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's mobile app and website to watch the lND vs KUW SAFF 2023 football match live streaming online, but only after subscribing to the services. India dominated Kuwait the last time the sides met and this game could strike a similar pattern with the hosts lifting the cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2023 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).