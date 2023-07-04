The daily allowance of the Indian football team players has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1500. The players, according to a report in Sangbad Pratidin, have been receiving Rs 1000 as a daily allowance by the All India Football Federation since the year 2017 and this change has been made from the time the Blue Tigers were competing in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 in Odisha. Igor Stimac and his men had won the tournament, beating Lebanon 1-0 in the final. AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran Happy with SAFF Championship 2023 Evolvement.

When asked why so low the amount of daily allowance is, a senior official in the knowhow said, “You can get one and a half thousand rupees. The income of Indian football in various sectors is the highest behind the senior national team. The cost of a five-star hotel and the national team's coaching staff and other things cost a lot. After that, it is not possible to spend more on footballers. We insist and ensure that the footballers get the best preparation for the national camp. However, the allowance was increased from 1,000 to 1,500.” AIFF Inducts Five New Clubs Including Inter Kashi into I-League, Federation Cup Set to Return From Upcoming Season.

In another development, Karnataka Football Association chief Satyanarayan is also set to be appointed as the ‘Deputy General Secretary’. He would be assisting General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran. The report states that the AIFF has been impressed with the way he has handled proceedings in the ongoing SAFF Championships 2023, which is being hosted entirely by Bengaluru.

