Inter Miami will be facing Tigers UANL in the Quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup this evening with the club looking to continue their recent good run of games. Miami have won four out of their last five matches with manager Javier Mascherano doing a good job incharge of the team. In 2023, Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup and after losing out to Columbus Crew in 2024, the team is looking good for another successful campaign. Opponents Tigers UANL had defeated Inter Miami last year and will be hoping for a repeat of that performance here. Who is Mateo Silvetti? Meet the 19-Year-Old Footballer Who Has Joined Lionel Messi's Inter Miami From Star Argentina Footballer's Boyhood Club Newell's Old Boys.

Lionel Messi featured against LA Galaxy after recovering from a hamstring injury and is all set to start against Tigers. Rodrigo de Paul did not start in the last game in a view of keeping him fresh for this game. His partnership with Sergio Busquets in central midfield will be key as the duo can stamp their authority on the tie.

Tigres will be assessing Bernardo Parra before the tie to determine his availability for the game. Diego Lainez will start in place of Uriel Antuna with the former looking to create chances out wide. Ángel Correa will be the key playmaker in midfield and his link up play with striker Nicolas Ibanez will be key.

Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL Date Thursday, August 21 Time 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will continue their pursuit of Leagues Cup 2025 and in the quarterfinal, they will take on Tigres UANL. The Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL match will be played on Thursday, August 21. The Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL match will be played at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it starts at 5:0 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami To Face Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Leagues Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL Leagues Cup 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL Leagues Cup 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami will dominate this game and should secure a victory here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).