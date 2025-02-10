Inter Milan will be looking to avenge their 3-0 loss to Fiorentina in the last game when both these teams meet in the reverse fixture this evening. The Nerazzurri have 51 points from 23 games played, four short of Napoli, who have played a game more. They have now been without a win in their last two matches and will be keen to move out of this mini-rut quickly. Fiorentina with three wins on the bounce are up to sixth in the standings and breaking into the top four is high up on their agenda. Fiorentina versus Inter Milan will be streamed on the GXR World website from 1:15 AM IST. League Leaders Napoli Held 1–1 by Udinese; Inter Milan Face Fiorentina To Close Gap on Serie A 2024–25 Points Table.

Lautaro Martinez will be subject to a massive 120 million euros bid by Arsenal and his time at the club could well be coming to an end. The Inter Milan skipper is all however set to start in the final third here, where he will pair up with Mehdi Taremi. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hakan Calhanoglu are some of the first names on the team sheet for the visitors. Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Augusto with their pace should start as the two wing-backs in a 3-5-2 formation.

Former Manchester United star David de Gea will be in goal for Fiorentina, and his experience should come in handy. Moise Kean is the lone striker up top, and his powerful presence will keep the Inter backline on their toes. The young Italian scored twice in the last match and his confidence will be high here. Albert Gudmundsson with his creativity will fill the pockets of space behind the no 9 while Lucas Beltran and Ronaldo Mandragora will make the side tick with their passing game. Paulo Dybala Nets His First Goal of 2025 To Give AS Roma 1–0 Win Over Venezia in Serie A 2024–25.

When is Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Inter Milan lock horns with Fiorentina in the Serie A 2024-25 on Tuesday, February 11. The Inter Milan vs Fiorentina match is set to be played at the San Siro in Milan and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will have the option of watching Serie A 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR World is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Inter Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. A tough game for Inter Milan and we could see them dropping points here.

