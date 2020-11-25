Inter Milan and Real Madrid have a crucial game coming up at San Siro tonight which will have a huge impact on their qualification hopes. Italian giants Inter Milan have managed just 2 points from 3 games so far and are last in group B. Real Madrid are not doing well either with 4 points so far but managed to beat Inter Milan in the reverse fixture. Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are both struggling for consistency from their teams with their sides blowing hot and cold. Domestic woes continue for them and Europe at the moment is not providing much respite. Inter Milan versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema Left Out of Real Madrid Squad For UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Clash Against Inter Milan.

Inter Milan will be without the services of two key players in Marcelo Brozovic and Alexander Kolarov, who are in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. Ivan Perisic and Achraf Hakimi are the two key wing-backs in the playing eleven who will be tasked to draw Real Madrid’s defence out. Romelu Lukaku is in red hot form at the moment and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet.

The absence of Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema is hurting Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane will need to come up with a plan to overcome the huge void. Casemiro has completed his quarantine period and is set to travel to Milan. Eden Hazard and Rodrygo on the wings should create chances for Mariano Diaz with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric controlling the midfield. Nacho Fernandez looked good in the last game in defence despite a lengthy period on the sidelines and will be hoping to continue with the same.

When is Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will take place on November 26 (Thursday morning). The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (India Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten channels to live telecast the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid match live on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also enjoy live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match online for fans in India. Inter Milan are often involved in high scoring games and this one has the potential to be another roller coaster ride with the hosts winning at the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).