In Qatar, Iran will be heading into their third consecutive World Cup and sixth overall. They will be aiming to get past the group stage as they have failed to do so in each edition they participated. Iran had a great run in the World Cup qualifiers and in September they also claimed victory over Uruguay in a friendly match. In Russia at the previous edition, they displayed an amazing performance, finishing third in the group that held, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The Iran boss Carlos Queiroz has put forth his 25-man roster for the World Cup. As always Alireza Beiranvand will be the first choice on the goal and Amir Abedzadeh, Hossein Hosseini, and Payam Niazmand will be in the reserves. Ecuador Fan Irks Qatar Counterpart During FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Match, Duo Resolve Differences Later (Watch Viral Videos)

The veteran with over a hundred caps Eshan Hajsafi will also be playing in the World Cup with his fellow man from AEK Athens Milad Mohammadi. The Brentford midfielder Saman Ghoddos and Ahmad Nourollahi who plays for the Dubai club, Shabab Al Ahli have made their place in the World Cup squad. Saeid Ezatolahi as usual will be carrying out his duties in the midfield. Iran’s strongest asset will be their attack which includes, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Iran is grouped up with England, Wales, and the United States in Group B. It is a challenge for the Iranian side to qualify for the next round but, they surely have the potential to do so. After just coming short in the last edition they will try their best to make this edition the first time to qualify for the round of 16.

Iran’s schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup: Group B Fixtures

November 21, 2022 Iran vs England November 25, 2022 Iran vs Wales November 29, 2022 Iran vs USA

Iran players to watch out at FIFA World Cup 2022

Mehdi Taremi Sardar Azmoun Ahmad Nourollahi Alireza Jahanbakhsh Ehsan Hajsafi

Iran 2022 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan).

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al Ahli), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal).

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal).

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard (Omonia Nicosia), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Mehdi Taremi (Porto).

