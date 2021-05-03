Jadon Sancho might just be a 20-year-old but he is surely one of the deadliest wingers of the world. Now, the Borussia Dortmund wingers showed off his skills and floored Fin Bartels during their DFB-Pokal semi-final 2021 match against Holstein Kiel. Jadon Sancho flaunted his skills and floored Fin Bartels with his body feint. BVB winger further shared the video on his social media account. Body feint is usually a tactic to deceive the opponent where a footballer pretends to move in one direction but quickly changes his/her path. The same move was implemented by Sancho within the first seven minutes of the game. Jadon Sancho Lashes Out at Referee On Social Media For Ruling Out Jude Bellingham’s Goal During Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2021(Watch Video).

As a result, Holstein Kiel's midfielder Fin Bartels fell off while moving backwards. So Sancho shared the video on social media and while posting the same he used an emoji which was about controlling his laughter. Borussia Dortmund was playing the second leg of the semi-finals against Holstein Kiel. The match was won 5-0 by team Dortmund as Giovanni Reyna scored twice in the match. Marco Rues was the one who scored another goal, Thorgan Hazard and Jude Bellington were also the ones who scored goals to take BVB to a 5-0 win. Needless to say that the team has made its way into the finals of the DFB-Pokal 2021.

Now, let's have a look at the clip where Jadon Sancho flaunted his body feint.

For a while now Jadon Sancho has been linked heavily with Manchester United. The fans are hoping that Sancho dons the jersey of the Red Devils soon.

