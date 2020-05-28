John Stones Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Enigmatic Manchester City Defender

English defender John Stones will celebrate his 26th birthday on May 28, 2020 (Thursday). Born in South Yorkshire, England, the enigmatic centre-back started his career with the local team Barnsley and made his debut for them in the country’s second division football league at the age of just 17. In August 2016, he became of the most expensive English defenders when he joined Manchester City. So on Stones’ birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Manchester City Owners Acquire Belgium Club Lommel SK in Search of Next Football Superstar.
Very much a defender of the modern era, Stones has a physical presence but is mostly celebrated as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the league and is celebrated for his composure, vision and versatility. After impressing in England’s domestic circuit, Stones made his international debut in a friendly against Peru and has represented his country at UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Lesser-Known Facts About John Stones
- John Stones came through the youth academy of Barnsley and signed a professional contract in December 2011.
- After three seasons in South Yorkshire, Stones joined Premier League side, Everton, for £3 million.
- In his first season at Merseyside, Stones played mainly as a right-back.
- John Stones was among the nominees for 2014 Golden Boy award.
- In August 2016, Stones joined Manchester City, making him world’s second most expensive defender at that time.
- John Stones has won two Premier League titles and both with Manchester City.
- At 2018 World Cup squad and became first Manchester City player to score for England at the finals since Trevor Francis in 1982.