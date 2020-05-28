John Stones Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Enigmatic Manchester City Defender

John Stones (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

English defender John Stones will celebrate his 26th birthday on May 28, 2020 (Thursday). Born in South Yorkshire, England, the enigmatic centre-back started his career with the local team Barnsley and made his debut for them in the country’s second division football league at the age of just 17. In August 2016, he became of the most expensive English defenders when he joined Manchester City. So on Stones’ birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Manchester City Owners Acquire Belgium Club Lommel SK in Search of Next Football Superstar.

Very much a defender of the modern era, Stones has a physical presence but is mostly celebrated as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the league and is celebrated for his composure, vision and versatility. After impressing in England’s domestic circuit, Stones made his international debut in a friendly against Peru and has represented his country at UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lesser-Known Facts About John Stones