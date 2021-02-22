Last night at the Camp Nou, Barcelona locked horns with Cadiz in La Liga 2021. The 1-1 draw didn’t go down well with Jordi Alba who sounded quite frustrated. Lionel Messi gave an early lead to the Catalans by converting a penalty into a goal at the 32nd minute of the match, At the 89th minute of the match, Alex Fernandez converted a penalty into a goal and the match ended with a draw. The result didn't go down well with the fans and even the players of Barcelona. Lionel Messi Surpasses Xavi for Most La Liga Appearances for Barcelona, Marks Milestone With Goal in 1–1 Draw Against Cadiz.

Thus Jordi Alba during the post-match ceremony said that the team is extremely pissed off and they are the only ones to be blamed. "There is still a long way to go but we can’t let points like this escape. There’s no excuse. We had the chance and we haven’t won. Now we have to go again, look at things (that went wrong)... this cannot happen," he said. He also praised team Cadiz for being a hard-working team. Even Gerard Pique sounded quite upset with the team after a shocking 1-1 draw.

Talking about the possession, the hosts went on to dominate the possession with 82 per cent. The rest 18 per cent were handled by Cadiz. Out of 20 shots taken by Barcelona, four of them ended up being on target. Whereas, out of three shots taken only one of them ended up being on target.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).