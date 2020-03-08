Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get JUV vs INT Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Inter Milan vs Juventus (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

It is a massive game in the Italian Serie as defending champions Juventus take on Inter Milan. The game was earlier scheduled for last week but had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Turin based club are second in the points table with 60 points from 25 games, 2 adrift off Lazio who are top of the pile. Under Maurizio Sarri the Bianconeri have had a few ups and downs this season but a win tonight should see them go top. Fans searching for live streaming of Juventus vs Inter Milan clash in Serie A 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Training, Portuguese Forward Will be Available for Juventus vs Inter Milan Clash.

Opponents Inter Milan are third and need a win desperately to keep their title hopes alive. With two wins in their last three matches, they are in decent form heading into the match. Douglas Costa is back training with the first team after a lengthy layoff with a hamstring problem. He could start on the bench alongside skipper Giorgio Chiellini. Cristiano Ronaldo was away in Portugal for a brief time attending his mother who suffered a stroke. News is that the Portuguese skipper will start tonight for the hosts. In midfield, it will be Miralem Pjanic who is the key playmaker of the side with support from Blaise Matuidi. Serie A 2019–20: All Matches to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Until April 3 Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Captain Samir Handanovic will make a comeback in the team after a long time on the sidelines. The presence of the Inter Milan's first-choice goalkeeper is bound to keep things calm at the back. Stefano Sensi and Victor Moses are out while Kwadwo Asamoah will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Striker Romelu Lukaku has a lot of responsibility upon his shoulders as he is the lone striker upfront.

When is Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Juventus vs Inter Milan encounter in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Stadium. JUV vs INT league match will be played on March 9, 2020 (Monday) and is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live action of Juventus vs Inter Milan on Sony Pictures Network (SPN), which is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India. JUV vs INT encounter will be telecast live on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

In case you are not able to catch the live action of Juventus vs Inter Milan clash on Television, you can catch the live-action of the clash through online streaming. Sonyliv, the official online media streaming site of Sony Network, will be live streaming the JUV vs PAR game for its online fans in India.

Juventus and Inter Milan will play this fierce encounter behind closed doors which will take some shine off the clash. Expect the home side to win and get back to the top.