Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Training, Portuguese Forward Will be Available for Juventus vs Inter Milan Clash (See Pics)

Earlier in the week, Cristiano Ronaldo flew back to his hometown of Madeira after his mother was hospitalized due to a stroke. It was reported that Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano’s mother suffered from an ischemic stroke, which is caused due to a blockage in blood vessels of the brain. The 65-year-old was admitted at the Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in Madeira and after her successful operation, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned back to training with the Italian club and is ready for the next match. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother ‘Stable and Recovering’ After Stroke.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has returned back to Italy and has taken part in the training session ahead of the Serie A clash with Inter Milan. The game was scheduled to take place on March 1, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy the game was postponed to the new date. This game just like many others across the country will be played behind closed doors. Serie A 2019–20: All Matches to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Until April 3 Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Ready to get to work on the Derby d'Italia! 💪🇮🇹#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/KQSZi54avS — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 6, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy after he was granted a compassionate leave by the club to visit his mother. The Juventus forward took to social media to thank fans and well-wishers for the outpouring of love for his mother. ‘Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time,’ Ronaldo tweeted.

Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020

All matches in the Serie A have been postponed until April 3 as per the provisions laid out by the Prime Minister’s Decree in Italy. Along with the Derby d’Italia, few other matches will be played in the league over the weekend. The rescheduled games will be Sampdoria vs Verona, AC Milan vs Genoa, Parma vs Spal, Sassuolo vs Brescia and Udinese vs Fiorentina.