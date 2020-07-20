Juventus and Lazio will face each other in a top of the table clash as both sides look to take a step towards securing the 2019-20 Serie A title. The game will be played at the Allianz Stadium on July 20 2020 (Monday). The two sides have been inconsistent since football’s restart from coronavirus enforced suspension, but all three points today could ease a lot of nerves, heading into the final stretch of the season. Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have fallen off the pace in recent weeks as they have failed to win in last three league fixtures, Defeat to AC Milan and draws against Atalanta, Sassuolo has given the chasing pack a way back into the title race and Lazio will be looking to take advantage of the record champions’ poor form. JUV vs LAZ Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20.

Meanwhile, Lazio themselves have been in poor form post lockdown as Simone Inzaghi’s men are winless in their last four games and have won just twice in previous seven games. But this game will be a good opportunity for Lazio to get their form back and give themselves a slim chance of lifting the Serie A title.

Both teams have world-class footballers at their disposal so we take a look at some of the players who could have a huge say in the game’s final outcome.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese has been sensational post lockdown and has managed to get himself on the scoresheet in almost every game since football’s restart. The 35-year-old has scored 28 league goals this season and will be looking to overtake Ciro Immobile (29 goals) in tonight’s game.

Ciro Immobile

The Lazio striker’s drop in form has resulted in his side struggling to win matches. The Italian’s goals have dried up in recent weeks which has given Ronaldo a chance to close the gap on him in the top scorer’s chart. But he will be adamant on not letting the Portuguese go ahead of him after tonight’s encounter.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine has been brilliant this season and though he has struggled to score as many goals, he has managed to make up for it in assists. The 26-year-old forward has been involved in 21 league goals this season, scoring 11 and assisting 10 and will be looking to add to his tally in this game.

Luis Alberto

The Spaniard has been the most creative player in the Lazio ranks this season. To go with his six league goals, he has provided 15 assists as well. If Simone Inzaghi’s men are to beat Juventus in this clash, the 27-year-old’s imagination will be a crucial factor.

