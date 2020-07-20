Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: A struggling Juventus face Lazio at the Allianz Arena tonight looking to slowly and steadily march towards yet another Italian Serie A title. The Bianconeri have not won in their last three games with questions being asked about Maurizio Sarri’s brand of football. They currently have a five point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand. Opponents Lazio have lost their way a bit since the resumption of the league and find themselves fourth in the table. At one stage of the campaign they looked a strong contender for the title but have lost their way a bit in the past few weeks. Juventus versus Lazio will be telecasted on Sony Ten network from 1:15 am IST. JUV vs LAZ Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20.

Federico Bernardeschi is suspended for Juventus’ clash with Lazio while the likes of Merih Demiral and Mattia De Scigilo are out injured. Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have lost their way a bit in the final third and need to get involved more. Midfield with Miralem Pjanic as the deep lying playmaker is the best bet for Juventus to get their attacking players in dangerous positions. Adrian Rabiot’s mobility can play a crucial role in opening up Lazio’s defence that can hold fort. Juventus' Search For Cristiano Ronaldo’s Successor Set to End With Paulo Dybala, Argentine Likely to be ‘New Face of the Club’!

Lazio have a lengthy injury list with the likes of Jony, Stefan Radu and Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic, Joaquin Correa, Adam Marusic and Lucas Leiva missing due to fitness concern. Ciro Immobile is considered one of the best forwards in the league and his presence is bound to keep the Juventus backline on their toes. Marco Parolo and Danilo Cataldi complement each other well in midfield and are known for their possession game.

When is Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Lazio match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Stadium on July 21, 2020 (Tuesday). the game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of Juventus vs Lazio clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Juventus vs Lazio can be viewed online on OTT platform SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Networks. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2019-20 matches. Although short on confidence at the moment, Juventus have quality players in their ranks that are capable of outclassing any side. Expect a scrappy game with the hosts managing a win in the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).