Kerala Blasters are all set to take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium. The marquee event will mark the beginning of the much-awaited Indian Super League 2020-21. The ATK Mohun Bagan had signed one of their biggest domestic player Sandesh Jhingan in the team and he is obviously expected to be a part of the squad. The two time ISL Champion ATK has merged with the I-League Champion Mohun Bagan. The club from Bengal is known for having the second most number of wins in the ISL. They have won 41 games out of 107 matches and have a success percentage of 38.3 per cent. In this article, we shall bring to you the predicted XI of the teams but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match first. Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020–21: Sandesh Jhingan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Roy Krishna & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in KBFC vs ATKMB ISL Match.

The Kerala Blasters have not won the tournament even once despite featuring in the finals twice and would be looking to end the jinx. Both teams have met each other 12 times in the Indian Super League with six draws. The team from east ATK Mohun Bagan have won four times while Kerala Blasters have won twice. Now let's check out the predicted playing XI of both teams below:

Kerala Blasters: Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez; Facundu Pereyra, Gary Hooper, Rahul KP

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharyya; Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal; Prabir Das, Michael Regin, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj; Roy Krishna, David Williams

Kerala Blasters is expected to step into the game with 4-3-3 formation. Whereas, Mohun Bagan is expected to go with 3-5-2 formation. The match will be played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

