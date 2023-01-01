PSG will aim to clinch another win but in a more clinical fashion when they meet RC Lens in Ligue 1 2022-23. The French champions did manage to win their last match against Strasbourg but it was not convincing enough. What’s worse for them was that star player Neymar was shown a red card for two fouls in a short span of time. Kylian Mbappe eventually came to PSG’s rescue with a late winner from the penalty spot, that saw his side scrape past 19th-placed Strasbourg. With Neymar suspended and Lionel Messi yet to join the team after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup win, a lot rests on the shoulders of Mbappe, who recently won the Golden Boot award for eight goals in the tournament in Qatar. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

The match against Lens is set to be a tough one for the defending champions. Lens are currently second on the points table and have put together a string of consistent results and to find themselves second on the table. Although PSG are seven points clear at the top, Christophe Galtier and his men, who are undefeated this season so far, will not take their opponents lightly. PSG are likely to include Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia can be called up to the playing XI as well.

When is Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Estadio Bollaert-Delelis in Lens. The game will be held on January 2, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023? Here’s How Fans Can Witness PSG Heavyweight Compete Against Al Nassr’s Star Attraction.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Lens vs PSG match on the JioCinema app.

