Lionel Messi Shares Adorable Picture of His Kids, Urges Everone to Stay at Home (See Post)

Lionel Messi's Kids (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Leo Messi)

People have been advised to stay inside their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic as a precautionary measure in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to COVID 19 outbreak, sporting competitions around the world have been postponed and sports stars are taking this break to spend some quality time with their families. Barcelona captain recently posted a picture of him enjoying the time off with his kids and has urged everyone to stay at home during these testing times. Lionel Messi Joins Fight Against Coronavirus, Donates 1 Million Euros to Barcelona-Based Hospital.

Lionel Messi shared an adorable picture of his kids Thiago, Mateo and Ciro on his social media account as the Barcelona star and his family continue to be in isolation during the coronavirus outbreak. ‘Stay Home’ was the message the Argentine wanted to convey through his most recent post. Lionel Messi Joined by Son Ciro As Barcelona Captain Shares Home Workout Video Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

View this post on Instagram #QuedateEnCasa 🏠 #StayAtHome A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

It was recently reported that the Argentine superstar donated 1 million euros to a Barcelona-based hospital in order to combat the coronavirus scare. Messi had earlier requested everyone to be responsible in these ‘complicated days for everyone’ in an Instagram post.

Similar to Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola made a similar contribution to another hospital in Barcelona as he donated 1 million euros to Angel Soler Daniel Foundation to help fund supply of protective guard. Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have also come forward and donated to combat the virus.